PORT CHARLOTTE, Florida (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates played their first of 33 Spring Training exhibition games Friday afternoon.
They lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3.
But the game really seemed secondary to the cause they were supporting.
Both teams paid tribute to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed in a shooting rampage there last week.
At the line for the pregame here in Port Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/bnvcG97yh2
— Pirates (@Pirates) February 23, 2018
A moment of silence was held for the victims to start the game, and both teams wore Stoneman Douglas High School baseball caps during pre-game.
The Pirates said in a tweet that they wanted to show their support for the community of Parkland.
Today the Pirates and @RaysBaseball join together to wear these Stoneman Douglas High School caps during pregame to show support for the Parkland, Florida community. #ParklandStrong pic.twitter.com/wgJap00qgH
— Pirates (@Pirates) February 23, 2018