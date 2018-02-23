FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PORT CHARLOTTE, Florida (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates played their first of 33 Spring Training exhibition games Friday afternoon.

They lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 6-3.

But the game really seemed secondary to the cause they were supporting.

Both teams paid tribute to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen people were killed in a shooting rampage there last week.

A moment of silence was held for the victims to start the game, and both teams wore Stoneman Douglas High School baseball caps during pre-game.

The Pirates said in a tweet that they wanted to show their support for the community of Parkland.

