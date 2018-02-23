FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired center Derick Brassard from the Ottawa Senators.

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Penguins are sending Ian Cole, goaltender Filip Gustavsson and a 2018 first-round pick to the Senators.

Brassard, 30, has 18 goals and 20 assists in 58 games this season for the Senators. In 78 career playoff games, Brassard has racked up 22 goals and 33 assists.

He is signed through the 2018-19 season and carries a $5 million salary cap hit.

Meanwhile, Cole is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season. In 47 games this season, he registered 3 goals and 10 assists.

