SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Authorities in Westmoreland County say a missing boy from Southwest Greensburg has been found safe.
Nikki Knopp, 9, was first reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Officials say he ran away from a home on Sewickly Street.
Police were especially concerned for Nikki’s safety because he has mental health issues and takes medication.
Search crews combed the area of Cribbs and South Main Street.
He was found safe around 11 p.m. There’s no word on where he had run off to.
