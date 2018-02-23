FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Person, Southwest Greensburg, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Authorities in Westmoreland County say a missing boy from Southwest Greensburg has been found safe.

Nikki Knopp, 9, was first reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Officials say he ran away from a home on Sewickly Street.

nikki knopp Missing Boy, 9, From Southwest Greensburg Found Safe

(Source: Greensburg Police Department)

Police were especially concerned for Nikki’s safety because he has mental health issues and takes medication.

Search crews combed the area of Cribbs and South Main Street.

He was found safe around 11 p.m. There’s no word on where he had run off to.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch