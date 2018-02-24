FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kellan Grady scored 30 points, Peyton Aldridge had his fourth straight double-double and Davidson beat Duquesne 71-60 on Saturday for coach Bob McKillop’s 550th career victory.

McKillop, in his 29th season with Davidson at 550-338, became the 72nd coach in NCAA Division I history to reach the mark.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson added eight points and 10 rebounds for Davidson (17-10, 12-4 Atlantic 10). Aldridge scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Wildcats made nine 3-pointers and 18 of 22 free throws — with 11-of-14 shooting from Grady.

Will Magarity’s follow-up two-handed dunk gave Davidson its first lead of the game at 27-26. The Wildcats were ahead 50-49 before KiShawn Pritchett started a 10-0 run with a 3-pointer and Aldridge closed by hitting a 3 for a 10-point lead.

Mike Lewis II scored 15 points on five 3-pointers for Duquesne (15-14, 6-10). Eric Williams Jr. added 12 points.

