PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials say minor flooding is still possible in the Pittsburgh area this weekend, but the expected rainfall totals have been lowered slightly.
Matt Brown, Allegheny County Chief of Emergency Services, said Saturday night that the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has lowered forecast crests on area rivers and the expected rainfall totals through Sunday.
Much of the Ohio River is still expected to approach or surpass minor flood levels between Sunday and Monday.
Moderate rainfall is expected overnight from Saturday into Sunday, so rivers could see sharp rises. Smaller streams and creeks have the greatest potential for flooding Saturday night.
The 10th Street Bypass remains closed. The Mon Wharf parking area will also be closed Sunday.
There is still the potential for more landslides this weekend because the ground is over-saturated.