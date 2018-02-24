FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Harmar Township, Bald Eagles, Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania

HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The bald eagles in Hays aren’t the only expecting eagles in the area anymore!

An egg has been spotted in the bald eagle nest in Harmar Township. This is the eagles’ first egg of the year.

WATCH LIVE HERE: Harmar Bald Eagle Cam

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania says the egg was laid just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Audubon Society, the male and female eagles will take turns incubating the egg and turning or rolling it to make sure it maintains a constant temperature.

The egg is expected to hatch about a month from now.

The Harmar bald eagles laid two eggs last year. Both eaglets fledged the nest in late June.

