PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rough rivers and muddy waters didn’t stop the Pittsburgh Polar Plunge on Saturday.

Instead they went with Plan B — jumping into pools outside Heinz Field.

“It may be a little bit warm outside, but I’m telling you, this water’s cold. We put blocks of ice in there, just to cool it more,” Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said.

It was a record-setting event with more than 1,200 participants, including the Chatham University women’s basketball team.

“Us coming together as a team and being able to support such a great cause… it’s athletes supporting other athletes,” team member Olivia Barkley said.

They raised more than $450,000 for the Special Olympics.

Chief Schubert raised $45,000 alone.

“It’s their determination, their courage, their passion, their love. It’s infectious being a part of it. You don’t just get to meet them; you get to know them, you get to know their family, you get to know their coaches,” Schubert said.

The proceeds pay the way for participants in the Special Olympics.

