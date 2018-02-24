FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
2018 Winter Olympics, Gold Medal, Men's Curling

The American men have won the Olympic gold medal in curling in a stunning and decisive upset of Sweden.

John Shuster skipped the United States to a 10-7 victory on Saturday for only the second curling medal in U.S. history. Shuster was part of the other one, too, as the lead thrower on Pete Fenson’s bronze-winning team in Turin in 2006.

The Americans received a good luck call from Mr. T before the match. The King of Sweden was there, as was U.S. presidential daughter Ivanka Trump.

They saw Shuster convert a double-takeout for a five-ender in the eighth – an exceedingly rare score that made it 10-5 and essentially clinched the win.

