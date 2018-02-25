FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Ambridge, Gun Violence, Local TV, Moms Demand Action, Rally

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — More than 100 people joined together on the streets of Ambridge on Sunday for a rally against gun violence.

They want to see stricter gun laws after the mass shooting in Florida that killed 17 students and teachers.

ambridge anti gun violence rally 1 More Than 100 Join Ambridge Rally Against Gun Violence

(Photo Credit: KDKA Intern Samiar Nefzi)

Those demonstrators included organizers from the group “Moms Demand Action,” including Jenny Partica.

“People, I think, are just really fed up. We all want to be safe. We all want to be able to go shopping, to schools, to movie theaters, and not have to worry about being gunned down,” Partica said.

“As a high school student, obviously it terrifies me to think of the possibility of that possibly being my school one day, and I want to guarantee that never happens,” one student said.

Organizers from these groups say more people have been attending their meetings since the Parkland shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch