AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — More than 100 people joined together on the streets of Ambridge on Sunday for a rally against gun violence.
They want to see stricter gun laws after the mass shooting in Florida that killed 17 students and teachers.
Those demonstrators included organizers from the group “Moms Demand Action,” including Jenny Partica.
“People, I think, are just really fed up. We all want to be safe. We all want to be able to go shopping, to schools, to movie theaters, and not have to worry about being gunned down,” Partica said.
“As a high school student, obviously it terrifies me to think of the possibility of that possibly being my school one day, and I want to guarantee that never happens,” one student said.
Organizers from these groups say more people have been attending their meetings since the Parkland shooting.