PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two teams that sit alongside the Penguins at the top of the Eastern Conference standings made moves Sunday before the NHL trade deadline closes Monday at 3 p.m.
The Boston Bruins acquired high-scoring left winger Rick Nash from the New York Rangers and the Toronto Maple Leafs traded for veteran winger Tomas Plekanec from the Montreal Canadiens.
The two playoff contenders from the Atlantic Division joined the Penguins in acquiring offensive talent, who traded for Derick Brassard on Friday afternoon from the Ottawa Senators in a three-team deal. Brassard has been one the top playoff scorers in the Eastern Conference since 2013 alongside Penguins Crosby, Malkin and Kessel. Brassard is expected to join the Penguins this week when his VISA issues are settled.
The Bruins paid a hefty price for Nash, giving the Rangers two current players and two top draft picks in the future. Nash is a proven offensive threat in the league and in the playoffs, scoring 40 goals three times in his career and making deep playoff runs in New York.
Toronto, who is one point ahead of the Bruins in the Atlantic Division, added a veteran presence to one of the youngest teams in the NHL. Plekanec has been in the league for fifteen years, spending all of them in Montreal and scoring 20 or more goals in seven of them.
Columbus also made a move in picking up former Penguin Mark Letestu from the Edmonton Oilers. Letestu had been rumored or a possible return to Pittsburgh.
The Penguins may not be done moving before Monday’s deadline, in need of some defensive depth with the departure of Ian Cole in the Brassard trade and Chad Ruhwedel still injured for an undisclosed amount of time.
The NHL trade deadline is Monday at 3 p.m. The Penguins return to action Tuesday when the host New Jersey at 7 p.m.