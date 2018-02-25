FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Invasion Of Privacy, Kyle Leppert, Local TV, Mercer County, Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is accused of placing a camera in the women’s bathroom at a Mercer County convenience store.

It happened at the Kwik Fill Red Apple Store on Leesburg Grove City Road in Springfield Township.

A battery-operated digital camera was found in a stall in the women’s bathroom.

State police say the camera was placed in a way that would allow someone to look at women who used the bathroom facilities.

Through their investigation, authorities determined that 23-year-old Kyle Leppert, of Grove City, placed the camera there.

Leppert is facing charges of criminal attempt to commit invasion of privacy.

