Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is accused of placing a camera in the women’s bathroom at a Mercer County convenience store.
It happened at the Kwik Fill Red Apple Store on Leesburg Grove City Road in Springfield Township.
A battery-operated digital camera was found in a stall in the women’s bathroom.
State police say the camera was placed in a way that would allow someone to look at women who used the bathroom facilities.
Through their investigation, authorities determined that 23-year-old Kyle Leppert, of Grove City, placed the camera there.
Leppert is facing charges of criminal attempt to commit invasion of privacy.