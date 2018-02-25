FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Flash Floods Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Flood

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh area has broken a monthly rainfall record that dates back to the 19th century.

The National Weather Service said Sunday that the 6.68 inches of rainfall during February at Pittsburgh International Airport breaks the old monthly record of 6.52 inches “set all the way back in 1887.”

Forecasters are predicting even more rain Sunday, as much as half an inch.

Allegheny County officials said Sunday that river levels are expected to rise throughout the day, but forecasts for river crests have been lowered. Flood watches remain in effect and an approaching cold front is expected to bring high winds.

County officials also said in a statement that there were “several more landslides overnight, but otherwise no major events to speak of.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch