PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh area has broken a monthly rainfall record that dates back to the 19th century.
The National Weather Service said Sunday that the 6.68 inches of rainfall during February at Pittsburgh International Airport breaks the old monthly record of 6.52 inches “set all the way back in 1887.”
Forecasters are predicting even more rain Sunday, as much as half an inch.
Allegheny County officials said Sunday that river levels are expected to rise throughout the day, but forecasts for river crests have been lowered. Flood watches remain in effect and an approaching cold front is expected to bring high winds.
County officials also said in a statement that there were “several more landslides overnight, but otherwise no major events to speak of.”
