BRADDOCK (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit responded to a report of a shooting Sunday morning.
First responders arrived to find a 21-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound in his car. The man was transported to a local hospital where he’d listed in stabled condition.
There was another passenger in the vehicle, who was not injured, but taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Homicide detectives are currently investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.