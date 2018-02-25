FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
BRADDOCK (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit responded to a report of a shooting Sunday morning.

First responders arrived to find a 21-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound in his car. The man was transported to a local hospital where he’d listed in stabled condition.

There was another passenger in the vehicle, who was not injured, but taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

