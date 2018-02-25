Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Part of Route 51 northbound will be closed until further notice due to a major landslide near the West End Circle.

A landslide pushed mud, trees and debris onto the road where Route 60 intersects with the ramp from northbound Route 19/51 to Carson Street, forcing its closure.

Traffic on South Main Street and the closed ramp will be detoured.

PennDOT has posted the following detours:

Northbound Route 19/51 ramp to northbound Route 51 (West Carson Street) or southbound Route 837 (Carson Street):

• Stay straight across the West End Bridge

• Turn left onto northbound Route 65

• Follow northbound Route 65 to the McKees Rocks Bridge

• Turn left onto McKees Rocks Bridge

• Turn left onto southbound Route 51

• Follow southbound Route 51 back to the West End Circle to southbound Route 837

• End detour

Crafton area/Route 60/Steuben Street to northbound Route 51 (West Carson Street) or southbound Route 837 (Carson Street)

• Take Route 60 to Wabash Street

• Follow Wabash Street to Woodville Street

• Turn left onto Woodville Street

• Take ramp toward I-376 Westbound/Airport

• Bear left toward I-376 eastbound

• From eastbound I-376, take the Route 19/51 West End (Exit 69C) ramp

• Follow northbound Route 19/51 to the West End Bridge

• Cross the West End Bridge

• Turn left onto northbound Route 65

• Follow northbound Route 65 to the McKees Rocks Bridge

• Turn left onto McKees Rocks Bridge

• Turn left onto southbound Route 51

• Follow southbound Route 51 back to the West End Circle to southbound Route 837

• End detour

Port Authority of Allegheny County says several bus routes will also be affected by the landslide.

Inbound 26, 27, 29 & 31’s as well as outbound 31’s will need to be detoured due to the Greenleaf/51 landslide. Please check https://t.co/o8XXQcL0X2 for details. Keep in mind the detour tonight may be different from the one in the morning! — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) February 25, 2018

Bus detours will be posted on PortAuthority.org.

The road will be closed until further notice. Officials do not yet have a timetable for cleaning up the landslide and the road.