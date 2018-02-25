FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Part of Route 51 northbound will be closed until further notice due to a major landslide near the West End Circle.

A landslide pushed mud, trees and debris onto the road where Route 60 intersects with the ramp from northbound Route 19/51 to Carson Street, forcing its closure.

MORE: Landslide Destroys Duquesne Heights Home, Spills Over Onto Route 51

Traffic on South Main Street and the closed ramp will be detoured.

route 51 detour Route 51 Section Closed Due To Landslide Near West End Circle

(Image Courtesy: PennDOT)

PennDOT has posted the following detours:

Northbound Route 19/51 ramp to northbound Route 51 (West Carson Street) or southbound Route 837 (Carson Street):
• Stay straight across the West End Bridge
• Turn left onto northbound Route 65
• Follow northbound Route 65 to the McKees Rocks Bridge
• Turn left onto McKees Rocks Bridge
• Turn left onto southbound Route 51
• Follow southbound Route 51 back to the West End Circle to southbound Route 837
• End detour

Crafton area/Route 60/Steuben Street to northbound Route 51 (West Carson Street) or southbound Route 837 (Carson Street)
• Take Route 60 to Wabash Street
• Follow Wabash Street to Woodville Street
• Turn left onto Woodville Street
• Take ramp toward I-376 Westbound/Airport
• Bear left toward I-376 eastbound
• From eastbound I-376, take the Route 19/51 West End (Exit 69C) ramp
• Follow northbound Route 19/51 to the West End Bridge
• Cross the West End Bridge
• Turn left onto northbound Route 65
• Follow northbound Route 65 to the McKees Rocks Bridge
• Turn left onto McKees Rocks Bridge
• Turn left onto southbound Route 51
• Follow southbound Route 51 back to the West End Circle to southbound Route 837
• End detour

Port Authority of Allegheny County says several bus routes will also be affected by the landslide.

Bus detours will be posted on PortAuthority.org.

The road will be closed until further notice. Officials do not yet have a timetable for cleaning up the landslide and the road.

