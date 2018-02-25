Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Part of Route 51 northbound will be closed until further notice due to a major landslide near the West End Circle.
A landslide pushed mud, trees and debris onto the road where Route 60 intersects with the ramp from northbound Route 19/51 to Carson Street, forcing its closure.
Traffic on South Main Street and the closed ramp will be detoured.
PennDOT has posted the following detours:
Northbound Route 19/51 ramp to northbound Route 51 (West Carson Street) or southbound Route 837 (Carson Street):
• Stay straight across the West End Bridge
• Turn left onto northbound Route 65
• Follow northbound Route 65 to the McKees Rocks Bridge
• Turn left onto McKees Rocks Bridge
• Turn left onto southbound Route 51
• Follow southbound Route 51 back to the West End Circle to southbound Route 837
• End detour
Crafton area/Route 60/Steuben Street to northbound Route 51 (West Carson Street) or southbound Route 837 (Carson Street)
• Take Route 60 to Wabash Street
• Follow Wabash Street to Woodville Street
• Turn left onto Woodville Street
• Take ramp toward I-376 Westbound/Airport
• Bear left toward I-376 eastbound
• From eastbound I-376, take the Route 19/51 West End (Exit 69C) ramp
• Follow northbound Route 19/51 to the West End Bridge
• Cross the West End Bridge
• Turn left onto northbound Route 65
• Follow northbound Route 65 to the McKees Rocks Bridge
• Turn left onto McKees Rocks Bridge
• Turn left onto southbound Route 51
• Follow southbound Route 51 back to the West End Circle to southbound Route 837
• End detour
Port Authority of Allegheny County says several bus routes will also be affected by the landslide.
Inbound 26, 27, 29 & 31’s as well as outbound 31’s will need to be detoured due to the Greenleaf/51 landslide. Please check https://t.co/o8XXQcL0X2 for details. Keep in mind the detour tonight may be different from the one in the morning!
— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) February 25, 2018
Bus detours will be posted on PortAuthority.org.
The road will be closed until further notice. Officials do not yet have a timetable for cleaning up the landslide and the road.