PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pennsylvania woman has pleaded guilty in the torture killing of her former high school classmate almost four years ago.
Twenty-seven-year-old Jacquelyn Nuccetelli of Sharpsburg pleaded guilty Monday in Allegheny County to third degree murder, robbery and conspiracy and was sentenced to 12½ to 25 years in prison.
Prosecutors said she set up 23-year-old Andrew McMunn for an April 2014 robbery, believing he had the key to a work safe with “a lot of money inside.”
His body was found in South Oakland. An autopsy concluded that he died of head injuries and had 19 stab wounds, and it appeared someone tried to cut off his ear.
Nuccetelli had agreed to the same plea and sentence in December 2016 but later sought a jury trial, which was about to begin.
