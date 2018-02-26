FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you show your love for the Penguins — or any other hockey team — on Friday, you could get some free food.

USA Hockey has declared Friday, March 2 through Sunday, March 4 “Hockey Weekend Across America,” and Chipotle, an official sponsor of the weekend celebration, is offering a special buy-one-get-one free deal.

If you show up to a participating Chipotle location wearing a hockey jersey on Friday, March 2, you can get a free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of an entree item of equal or greater value.

The deal lasts from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit chipotle.com/usahockeybogo.

