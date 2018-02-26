Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The Washington County coroner is performing an inquest into the death of a man who was shot and killed by state police.

Troopers say the man was armed and that he was threatening neighbors. The man’s family says he was suicidal.

The coroner’s inquest focused on the actions of two state troopers on Oct. 1, 2017.

Anthony Edward Gallo, 34, of Mark Avenue, was shot multiple times inside a trailer home.

Called by family members, Troopers Chad Weaver and Matthew Shaver entered the trailer.

The two troopers were interviewed as part of an investigation by the District Attorney’s Office. Audio tapes of those interviews were played during Monday’s inquest.

Troopers testified that Gallo repeatedly said, “Shoot me, shoot me,” and would not drop a knife he was holding. Gallo than allegedly advanced toward one of the troopers. The trooper testified he shot Gallo multiple times with his AR-15 service rifle.

“We’ve been in there for about an hour-and-a-half, I haven’t heard one shred of evidence as to how this was a justifiable homicide. The troopers, who are not here, admitted that Anthony Gallo said, ‘Shoot me, shoot me.’ That is a cry for help, this was a mental health situation,” family attorney Noah Geary said.

Geary maintains there were other options troopers could have used.

“The police did absolutely nothing to deescalate the situation, or to utilize any type of techniques to deescalate the situation prior to use of deadly force,” Geary said.

Regardless of the outcome of today’s corner’s inquest, Gallo’s family attorney said they will pursue a civil rights lawsuit against the state police.

