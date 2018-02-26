FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Greenleaf Street, Landslide, Lisa Washington, Local TV, PennDOT, Route 51

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The weekend’s heavy rain has renewed concerns over landslides in western Pennsylvania.

In the West End, a home was destroyed by a landslide this weekend as it slid down a hillside.

Part of Route 51 remains closed because of the damage, which caused a traffic mess during Monday morning’s commute.

Watch Lisa Washington’s report —

 

Crews are working to remove the debris from Greenleaf Street and Route 51. The ramp to Route 51 also remains closed.

Allegheny County Emergency Services are meeting with representatives from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for a formal review of damage assessments for the county.

The problems started on Friday, when part of the hillside began to slide. That’s when Pittsburgh officials asked the family who lived in the now-destroyed home, to evacuate.

“We were able to keep the soil away from the home for the balance of Friday evening. Into Saturday morning, we did start to see some pressure of the soil up against the home,” Karina Ricks, of the Pittsburgh Department Of Mobility and Infrastructure, said.

By Sunday, the landslide destroyed the home. As the earth moved, it brought down power lines and debris, which went over a retaining wall and poured onto Route 51.

route 51 detour Section Of Route 51 Remains Closed, Crews Working To Clear Landslide Debris

(Image Courtesy: PennDOT)

Traffic below the hill was detoured on Monday as crews worked above. It’s not known how long part of Route 51 will be closed.

Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Teresa Kail Smith, who represents that part of the city, says when it comes to landslides, the biggest concern is funding.

“We also need to address these issues city-wide before something like this happens again in another area,” she said. “They are reactionary at this point because it’s an overwhelming number of slides across the City of Pittsburgh. For the city to address all the slides, the last time I checked it was $20 million. So we need help.”

The governor’s office has offered resources to assist the city, including a geo-technical staff from PennDOT.

Allegheny County officials said there were no additional reports of significant damage on Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch