PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The weekend’s heavy rain has renewed concerns over landslides in western Pennsylvania.

In the West End, a home was destroyed by a landslide this weekend as it slid down a hillside.

Part of Route 51 remains closed because of the damage, which caused a traffic mess during Monday morning’s commute.

Crews are working to remove the debris from Greenleaf Street and Route 51. The ramp to Route 51 also remains closed.

Allegheny County Emergency Services are meeting with representatives from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency for a formal review of damage assessments for the county.

The problems started on Friday, when part of the hillside began to slide. That’s when Pittsburgh officials asked the family who lived in the now-destroyed home, to evacuate.

“We were able to keep the soil away from the home for the balance of Friday evening. Into Saturday morning, we did start to see some pressure of the soil up against the home,” Karina Ricks, of the Pittsburgh Department Of Mobility and Infrastructure, said.

By Sunday, the landslide destroyed the home. As the earth moved, it brought down power lines and debris, which went over a retaining wall and poured onto Route 51.

Traffic below the hill was detoured on Monday as crews worked above. It’s not known how long part of Route 51 will be closed.

Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Teresa Kail Smith, who represents that part of the city, says when it comes to landslides, the biggest concern is funding.

“We also need to address these issues city-wide before something like this happens again in another area,” she said. “They are reactionary at this point because it’s an overwhelming number of slides across the City of Pittsburgh. For the city to address all the slides, the last time I checked it was $20 million. So we need help.”

The governor’s office has offered resources to assist the city, including a geo-technical staff from PennDOT.

Allegheny County officials said there were no additional reports of significant damage on Sunday.