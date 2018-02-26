Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another major concert is coming to Pittsburgh this fall.
Rock legends Metallica will bring their “World Wired” tour to PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 18.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 2, at 10 a.m.
