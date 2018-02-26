FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, Metallica, PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another major concert is coming to Pittsburgh this fall.

Rock legends Metallica will bring their “World Wired” tour to PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 18.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 2, at 10 a.m.

