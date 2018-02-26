Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray is under evaluation after suffering an apparent injury in practice.
According to the Penguins, Murray left practice early and is being evaluated.
Coach Sullivan says that Matt Murray left the ice early today and is being evaluated.
Meanwhile, Tom Kuhnhackl was a full participant at practice. Kuhnhackl has been out of the lineup since suffering a lower-body injury against the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 6.
