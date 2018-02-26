FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s governor and elections officials want the state’s highest court to stand by its ruling establishing new congressional districts.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and two Department of State officials responded Monday to a request by Republican legislative leaders to put on hold the week-old district map .

The Wolf administration argues House Speaker Mike Turzai and Senate President Joe Scarnati’s request offers nothing new and should be turned down.

Pennsylvania Governor Urges Court To Stick With New Congressional District Map

Turzai and Scarnati have a similar request pending with the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Wolf administration says it’s moving ahead with the new map for the May 15 primary.

The court filing says putting the new map on hold “would confuse, complicate and undermine those preparations.”

Republicans have held a 13-5 majority in the state’s congressional delegation since passing a 2011 map.

