Pittsburgh Federation Of Teachers, Pittsburgh Public Schools District, Strike

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Teachers in the Pittsburgh Public Schools District are planning to go on strike on Friday.

According to a statement by The Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet has been served with a strike notification.

The notification states more than 3,000, “professional, paraprofessional and technical clerical workers, will go on strike starting Friday, March 2.”

Per Act 88, the school district must be given notice of a strike 48 hours in advance.

“We provided the district with a 96-hour notice in order to provide extra time for our students’ parents to secure childcare for their children, our students, and to provide the parties’ with sufficient time to reach tentative agreement on new contracts for the three bargaining units prior to the commencement of the strike.  We are hopeful that that extra time will allow the Federation and the District to work together to reach a fair agreement that both recognizes the professionalism and hard work of our members and serves the needs of our students and school system,” Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers President Nina Esposito-Visgitis said.

Last week, the union and Pittsburgh Public School District met for nine straight hours without a resolution. At that time, the union directed its members to make contingencies, like selecting shifts for picketing.

“Since the beginning of these negotiations over eighteen months ago, the PFT and the District have reached a small number of signed tentative agreements on proposed terms.  None of these items includes salary, healthcare, equity for early childhood teachers, transfers, athletic coaches, or any of the other items outlined for members in the Fact-Finder’s report which was posted for public review in October, 2017,” Esposito-Visgitis said.

Both sides are under a gag order, but district Solicitor Ira Weiss took issue with the union making those contingency plans.

He said in a statement: “Should the union wish to tell its teachers to walk off of the job, I believe the public, once made aware of the issue that they are striking over, which isn’t about teacher pay, benefits or performance, but the ability – as a district – to put students first, will not be on their side.”

Sources say the sides are at a stalemate over the ability of principals to make teacher assignments within individual schools — with neither side budging.

  1. Craig Mcmann says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:43 AM

    They have not gone on strike in 40 years. Now a Bully from Florida comes in and tries to push everyone around. Maybe the problem is Hamlet??????

