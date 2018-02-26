Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in New Castle, Lawrence County are investigating a double homicide.
Police say officers were first called out for a report of gunfire in the area of Franklin Avenue and Paul Street.
The investigation led one of the officers to a home in the 800 block of Franklin Avenue. On the second floor, the officer found two males who had sustained gunshot wounds.
One male was pronounced dead at the scene. The second male was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where he died. Names of the victims have not been released at this time.
Police have not named any suspect in the case.
Anyone with information is asked call the New Castle City Police Department at (724)-656-3586. Tips can also be left on the department’s website.