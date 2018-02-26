FLOODING: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Franklin Avenue, Lawrence County, New Castle

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in New Castle, Lawrence County are investigating a double homicide.

Police say officers were first called out for a report of gunfire in the area of Franklin Avenue and Paul Street.

The investigation led one of the officers to a home in the 800 block of Franklin Avenue. On the second floor, the officer found two males who had sustained gunshot wounds.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene. The second male was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where he died. Names of the victims have not been released at this time.

Police have not named any suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is asked call the New Castle City Police Department at (724)-656-3586. Tips can also be left on the department’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch