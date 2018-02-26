FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Mark Baserman, Prison Guard, SCI Somerset

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOMERSET (AP) – Authorities say a prisoner serving life killed a western Pennsylvania state prison guard who’d confiscated a towel being used to conceal the view of his bunk.

State officials announced correctional officer Sgt. Mark Baserman died Monday, 11 days after Paul Jawon Kendrick allegedly punched him repeatedly and kicked him in the head.

Authorities say the last fatal attack by an inmate on state Corrections Department staff occurred in 1979.

A state police affidavit says the attack, captured on video, began with the 22-year-old Kendrick striking Baserman in the face, then punching him in the head about 10 times and kicking him in the head, leaving Baserman unresponsive.

Kendrick was arraigned Monday on assault charges filed last week. He didn’t have a defense lawyer on file.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch