SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A fire heavily damaged a structure near a Westmoreland County animal shelter on Monday night.
The fire was first reported around 7:30 p.m. near the Pet Adoption League on Spring Street in South Huntingdon Township.
According to the Tribune Review, the flames broke out in a cottage, which is attached to a home located adjacent to the pet shelter. The cottage has been vacant for about a month.
The roof of the structure reportedly partially collapsed as crews were fighting the flames.
Emergency officials say no one was injured. The Tribune Review reports the owner of the home was able to get her pets out safely.
There’s also no word on what sparked the fire.
It was NOT the shelter! Your vehicle was there so obviously you could see it was a building behind the shelter structure- stop the scare stories!