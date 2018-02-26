Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) – Police in Westmoreland County were close to capturing a wanted man late Sunday night, but he managed to get away.
North Huntingdon Police say officers spotted Willie Charles Johnson Jr., 26, of Pittsburgh, driving a stolen vehicle on Route 30 before turning into a Sunoco A-Plus gas station on Colonial Manor Road.
Police say when officers approached the vehicle, Johnson got into a scuffle with them. Two officers suffered minor injuries.
Police say Johnson drove away from the gas station and into the Markview Manor housing plan. A short time later, police say he crashed the vehicle in the backyard of a home on Roberta Drive. Police say Johnson got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby wooded area.
Officers pursued Johnson on foot, while K-9 officers and a state police helicopter were called to help search the area. None of them could locate Johnson.
Johnson has active warrants in Bethel Park, and also has two additional active warrants out of other parts of Allegheny County. Johnson is described as a light-skinned black male, wearing brown jeans and a multi-colored shirt. Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact North Huntingdon Police or Bethel Park Police.
A passenger in the stolen vehicle was detained, but released a short time later. Police say the vehicle had been stolen out of the City of Pittsburgh.
One of the injured police officers was taken to Forbes Regional Hospital, where he was treated and released. The other injured officer was treated at the scene and did not require further medical attention.