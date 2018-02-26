Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The state attorney general’s office has charged the Westmoreland County sheriff with directing on-duty sheriff’s officers to seek and collect political contributions for his re-election campaign.
Forty-three-year-old Sheriff Jonathan Held of Claridge was charged Monday with theft of services, theft and felony conflict of interest.
State prosecutors allege that beginning in 2015, Held assigned at least one deputy to solicit for donations for his “I Out Shot the Sheriff” campaign fundraiser while on duty.
Authorities also allege that a witness said the sheriff discussed altering time sheets to hide the activity and punished anyone suspected of cooperating with investigators.
Held was released pending a March 15 preliminary hearing. The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that he has repeatedly denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated.
