GREENSBURG (KDKA) — State troopers are starting a new initiative to maintain a safe environment in Westmoreland County schools.

State police say troopers from the Greensburg and Kiski Valley stations will randomly visit schools in the county to provide additional law enforcement visibility and safety for students.

Police say parents should not be alarmed if they see state police vehicles or state troopers near schools in the area.

In addition to the random visits, there will also be a school lunch program that will allow troopers to eat lunch and interact with students.

The initiative started Monday.

Police say the visits have been planned for a while and are not a direct response to the recent school threats across the Pittsburgh area following the school shooting in Florida.

