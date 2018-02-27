Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

POINT BREEZE (KDKA) – A second body has been found inside a home in Point Breeze where a dangerous situation unfolded on Monday.

Police were initially called to the house on Penfield Place for a welfare check.

When they arrived, someone threw what might have been a Molotov cocktail at them and then, the house erupted in flames.

One man was taken into custody at the scene.

Police later found a body in the basement. That victim has been identified as the homeowner, 71-year-old Steven Pariser.

Authorities are not yet commenting on how Pariser died.

Today, a second man’s body was found. Their identity has not been released at this time.

