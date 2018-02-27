FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
By Kym Gable
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lt. Jack Kearney has many duties in his role at the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, but calling random people and demanding money isn’t one of them.

“It’s bothering,” Lt. Kearney told KDKA’s Kym Gable. “It’s not the first time it happened though.”

Lt. Kearney is talking about the latest phone scam to hit Allegheny County.

Residents in the South Hills have been getting phone calls from someone identifying himself as Lt. Kearney, telling the person he or she failed to show up for jury duty.

“And that there was a warrant out for their arrest, and they had to come up with this money right away and pay the fines so they won’t get arrested,” he says.

Lt. Kearney says if you are ever contacted by the real Sheriff’s Office, you’ll never be asked for money orders or gift cards.

If you have information regarding the caller, or if you’ve already been scammed, call the Sheriff’s Office at 412-350-4714.

