GREENSBURG (AP) – A baby sitter has pleaded guilty to charges in the death of a teenager in western Pennsylvania last year.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that 20-year-old Brooke Nelson pleaded guilty Tuesday to five counts each of child endangerment and reckless endangerment and a weapons offense.

Westmoreland County authorities alleged that she asked another teen to point a gun at 13-year-old James Gustafson to scare him as she was watching three young children in March 2016.

Defense attorney Jack Manderino said his client “is remorseful and wanted to take responsibility for her very bad judgment.”

Prosecutors say they plan to seek a jail term for Nelson. The youth was sent to a treatment program. The gun owner and another man who pleaded guilty to illegal sale of the weapon were sentenced earlier.

