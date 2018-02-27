Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for a missing East Hills teenager.
According to Pittsburgh Police, 14-year-old Ty’Nasia Ross-McMillan may be endangered.
She was last seen leaving her home in the East Hills on Tuesday evening.
Authorities have not said where she might have disappeared to.
But anyone who thinks they may have seen her or knows where she is should call the Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7800.
