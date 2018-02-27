FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Penguins star Marc-Andre Fleury made a guest appearance on the hit reality show “Pawn Stars” on Monday night.

The series is filmed in Las Vegas, the home of his new team.

The owners of the pawn shop received a Golden Knights’ jersey that a man claimed once belonged to Fleury, and was the first one he wore when he joined the team.

So, they took it to Fleury himself to verify the story.

“It’s got my signature, and it’s the jersey I wore throughout the day. It’s got my initial on the fighting strap there,” Fleury told them.

The reason it has a No. 17 on it, and not his name and his No. 29 is because it was the jersey given to him during the 2017 expansion draft.

