PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s not every day you have the opportunity to kiss a miniature pig.

Nola lives with her family in Cranberry Township.

Her goal is to help raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania.

It’s all part of the upcoming Great Futures Gala on March 14, at the Sheraton Station Square.

The goal is to raise $1 million by the end of the campaign.

Select fundraisers will win the chance to give Nola a kiss at the gala and you get to vote for your favorite!

For more information, visit their website here.