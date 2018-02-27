PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s not every day you have the opportunity to kiss a miniature pig.
Nola lives with her family in Cranberry Township.
Her goal is to help raise money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania.
It’s all part of the upcoming Great Futures Gala on March 14, at the Sheraton Station Square.
The goal is to raise $1 million by the end of the campaign.
Select fundraisers will win the chance to give Nola a kiss at the gala and you get to vote for your favorite!
For more information, visit their website here.