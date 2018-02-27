Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is changing up his name and photo on social media and Steelers fans are freaking out.
Le’Veon changed his Twitter profile photo from a picture of himself wearing a Steelers jersey to a photo of him wearing a red hoodie and already fans are losing their minds.
Bell also changed his name on social media from L_Bell26 to LeVeonBell.
The Steelers have said that they would like to sign Le’Veon to a long-term deal but Bell has said in the past that he wants to feel valued.