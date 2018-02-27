Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without their starting goaltender for an undetermined amount of time.
According to head coach Mike Sullivan, Matt Murray has been diagnosed with a concussion.
Murray left Monday’s practice early after being hit in the head by a shot.
Coach Sullivan on Murray: “Matt was diagnosed with a concussion. Yesterday he got hit with a puck in practice.”
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 27, 2018
Murray is 23-13-2 with a 2.82 GAA and a .909 save percentage this season.
