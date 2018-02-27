FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without their starting goaltender for an undetermined amount of time.

According to head coach Mike Sullivan, Matt Murray has been diagnosed with a concussion.

Murray left Monday’s practice early after being hit in the head by a shot.

Murray is 23-13-2 with a 2.82 GAA and a .909 save percentage this season.

