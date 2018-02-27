FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
BRANDETON, Fla. (AP) – The Major League Baseball Players Association has filed a grievance against the Miami Marlins, Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays, accusing the teams of failing to appropriately spend revenue-sharing money.

The union says the grievance was filed Friday. Major League Baseball says the complaint has “no merit.”

Pirates President Frank Coonelly called the grievance “patently baseless.” The A’s, Marlins and Rays did not immediately comment.

The grievance was first reported by the Tampa Bay Times.

If the case is not settled, it would proceed to a hearing before an independent arbitrator. Baseball’s labor agreement says each club must use its revenue-sharing money “in an effort to improve its performance on the field.”

