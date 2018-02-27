FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Police have arrested two teenagers in a double murder last weekend in New Castle.

Police say 17-year-old Caden Popovich and 17-year-old Donavan Miller are in custody, and are being charged as adults.

Cameron Martwinski and Justin Luca, both 19, were found shot to death Sunday inside a house in the 800 block of Franklin Avenue.

Investigators say when then served a served a search warrant at Popovich’s home, they recovered two weapons believed to have been used in the incident – .380 caliber and 9mm semi-automatic guns.

Both Popovich and Miller are charged with criminal homicide. Popovich faces additional firearms-related charges.

They were arraigned and are now being held in the Lawrence County Jail without bond.

