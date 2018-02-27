FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tens of thousands of high school students across the nation, including in Pittsburgh, have walked out of classes in recent days to support students in Parkland, Florida, in their push for new gun legislation.

Students from Pittsburgh CAPA staged a walk out last week, when they marched to Market Square and held a demonstration.

Afterward, they were told they would face disciplinary action.

Now, some colleges and universities say they won’t hold it against a student if they have been involved in a peaceful protest.

“Admission decisions are not dependent on whether or not a student has been suspended for involvement in a peaceful protest,” said Debbie Zugates, of Duquesne University Admissions. “As a matter of fact, civil discourse could be looked at as a leadership quality.”

Duquesne University, along with the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University, say as long as the protests are peaceful, any disciplinary action won’t be held against the applicant.

Discipline for the CAPA students was rescinded, and the students will now do restorative conversation.

