HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The bald eagles in Harmar Twp. are now caring for a second egg!

According to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, the second egg was spotted in the nest just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The male and female eagles will take turns incubating the egg and turning or rolling it to make sure it maintains a constant temperature.

The egg is expected to hatch about a month from now.

The Harmar bald eagles laid two eggs last year. Both eaglets fledged the nest in late June.

