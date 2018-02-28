HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The bald eagles in Harmar Twp. are now caring for a second egg!
According to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, the second egg was spotted in the nest just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The male and female eagles will take turns incubating the egg and turning or rolling it to make sure it maintains a constant temperature.
The egg is expected to hatch about a month from now.
The Harmar bald eagles laid two eggs last year. Both eaglets fledged the nest in late June.