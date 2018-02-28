By Jessica Wasik Few beverages perk you up and get your morning moving quite like a cup of fresh-roasted coffee. Pittsburgh may not initially seem like a growing coffee city, but there are an increasing number of locally owned coffee shops that are out to change that perception. From quaint and quiet coffeehouses serving classic cappuccinos and house blends to unique and trendy hangouts with creative lattes and loose leaf teas, you’ll easily break through beverage boredom. Get your morning caffeine buzz at these five locally-owned coffee shops named among the best in Pittsburgh.

Espresso A Mano

3623 Butler St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

(412) 918-1864

www.espressoamano.com It’s right there in its name: espresso is the go-to favorite at Espresso A Mano! This espresso bar-meets-coffee shpo is among the city’s hottest hangouts for fine espresso and specialty coffee sourced from the best roasters in the country. Try its popular classic cappuccino or a trendy matcha latte paired with your favorite pastries, which include gluten free and organic options from local bakeries and purveyors. Visit its Butler Street location in Lawrenceville or its second location on East Carson Street in the South Side.

Constellation Coffee

4059 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15224

(814) 419-9775

www.constellationcoffeepgh.com Opened in 2013, Constellations Coffee is relatively newer to the Pittsburgh’s coffee scene, but it’s certainly given the city a jolt with its highly regarded coffees from the best up and coming roasters. Couple your favorite beverage with any of the yummy pastries and sweet treats and you’re set for breakfast, brunch or any anytime snack. Locals love the laid-back, quieter vibe of its indoor seating areas decorated in a modern, quaint style. Order your must-have beverage at its Penn Avenue location in Lawrenceville.

Zeke’s Coffee

6051 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15206

(412) 737-0862

www.zekescoffeepgh.com Zeke’s Coffee serves anything but ordinary coffee–but if you crave a fresh drip coffee, you can get that as well. From its fancy drink menu starring Chemex and French press to its iced drinks and fine selection of espresso drinks, you’re guaranteed to find something to suit your palette. Fresh banana bread, cinnamon buns, gluten free donuts and more than 15 flavors of scones are waiting to make your morning coffee run complete. Find Zeke’s Coffee on Penn Avenue in East Liberty. Related: Best Places For Locally Roasted Coffee In Pittsburgh

The Commonplace Coffeehouse

5827 Forbes Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

(412) 422-0404

thecommonplacecoffeehouse.com The Commonplace Coffeehouse is built on the relationships between its supply chains to its customers. This Squirrel Hill coffeehouse prides itself on pouring love into every club to ensure the freshest, most satisfying cup of coffee. Highly recommended are its lavender vanilla latte, hot chocolate and chai latte, but if it’s coffee you crave, you must try its house coffee made from super smooth Kunjin Papua New Guinea beans. With eight locations throughout western Pennsylvania, grabbing a cup of your favorite coffee is easier than ever!