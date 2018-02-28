FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A man is facing DUI and child endangerment charges after causing a crash in Greensburg with a small child in the backseat.

According to police, the crash happened around 9:13 p.m. at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and New Alexandria Road on Feb. 18.

Christian Allen, 44, made an abrupt left turn onto Harvey Avenue and collided with another vehicle head-on.

When police arrived, they noticed Allen still in the vehicle and a child was unrestrained in the backseat.

A woman in the other vehicle told police she had a solid green light and was proceeding through the intersection when she was struck by Allen. Both vehicles suffered severe damage.

Police approached Allen and detected a strong odor of alcohol. He admitted to consuming alcohol that evening. He also allegedly had slurred speech and glassy eyes.

An officer administered a series of field sobriety tests, which Allen failed. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Greensburg Police Station for a breathalyzer test. Tests showed his blood alcohol content to be .205.

He is now facing a list of charges including, DUI, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.

