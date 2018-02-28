KDKA-TV Eye on Community: Beaver County

Thursday, April 5, 2018 – The Fez, 2312 Brodhead Rd, Hopewell, PA 15001

Beaver County’s importance as a growth corridor will be the subject of an event hosted by KDKA-TV in April at the Fez in Hopewell.

“KDKA-TV Eye On Community: Beaver County” will feature speakers discussing the revitalization of Beaver County and its’ growth potential, with a special emphasis on business opportunities stemming from the Shell cracker plant. The program, will include speakers featuring Beaver County government leaders, economic development officials and business leaders. Following the Eye on Beaver County discussion panel.

Panel Participants

Kenneth J. Broadbent

Local 449 (Pittsburgh, PA) Business Manager Kenneth J. Broadbent has been a proud member of his local union and the UA for more than 31 years, beginning with his five year apprenticeship in his local’s training program. In addition he graduated from the UA Instructor Training Program and holds an American Welding Society Qualification as a CWI (Certified Welding Inspector). He has also attended three years of HVACR classes at CCAC and classes for Non-Destructive Testing. After working in the field, Kenneth contributed to the apprenticeship program that provided him with his education by serving as a welding instructor from 1981 until 1989. The members of Local 449 then elected Kenneth to the position of president in 1992, business agent in 1996, and business manager in 1999. Since 1999, he has served continuously as business manager of Local 449.

Rick Okraszewski

Rick Okraszewski, also known as Ricky O has worked as a construction carpenter for 40 years. His education includes a business degree from Robert Morris College, as well as completing the Carpenter’s Apprenticeship program. Ricky’s career has included jobsite foreman and superintendent for construction projects ranging from $10,000 to $30 million in value. Ricky moved from the field to work as an instructor for the Carpenters Apprenticeship program, which lead to his promotion to director of the KML Carpenters Apprenticeship program. Most recently, Ricky has moved from the director’s position at the training center, to the marketing industry outreach director for the KML Carpenters covering five states and including over 16,000 members. Rick serves on the Board of the Pittsburgh ACE Mentoring program as well as advisory boards for multiple Career and Technology Centers. He has worked with the Young Architects Forum as well as the Young Contractors to foster collaboration between the Carpenters and industry professionals.

Greg Christy

Greg Christy began his career as an Iron Worker in 1992 when he joined Iron Workers Local Union No.3’s Apprenticeship Program in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Prior to this move, the Freeport, PA nativegraduated in 1985 from the University of Pittsburgh, and he played professional football for the Buffalo Bills for three seasons before retiring from the NFL in 1988. Despite his later start in the field, Greg quickly realized what it took to be in this industry.

After a short 10 years, he was appointed as an Assistant Business Agent for Local 3. From June 2005 until July 2007, he was a Trustee of Iron Workers Local Union No. 3. He assumed the role of Recording Secretary in August 2007 until May 2011. Mr. Christy was elected President for Iron Workers Local Union No. 3 in June of 2011 and became Trustee of the Iron Workers of Western Pennsylvania Benefit Plans. He proudly upheld the position until July 29th, 2013 when he was appointed Business Manager/FST. In June of 2014 and 2017, he ran unopposed and was elected Business Manager/FST, the office he currently holds.

Knowing that being aware of all the aspects of the industry should be a priority before any decision making, Greg also serves as a member of the Executive Board for Builders Guild of Western Pennsylvania; as an ally to the Ironworker Employers Association of Western Pennsylvania, Inc.; as a Trustee for the Iron Workers of Western Pennsylvania Benefit Plans; as a Trustee of the Iron Workers Joint Apprenticeship & Journeyman Training Fund; and as a Community Relations Board Member for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Today, Greg resides in his hometown of Freeport, PA with his wife, Lori. He remains an active participant in the PITT Alumni Association, as well as the NFL Alumni Association.