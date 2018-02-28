Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a young woman was fatally shot in Homewood on Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue around 5:30 p.m.
According to police, investigators found the victim in the back of the home. She was suffering from several gunshot wounds to the stomach.
She has not yet been identified, but police believe she is in her 20s.
She was taken to a hospital where she later died.
As the investigation continues into that shooting, police were called back to the same home later in the evening.
A heavy police presence was seen there around 11 p.m. There’s no word yet on what happened there.
Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800.