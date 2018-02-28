FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Fatal Shooting, Homewood, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a young woman was fatally shot in Homewood on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, investigators found the victim in the back of the home. She was suffering from several gunshot wounds to the stomach.

She has not yet been identified, but police believe she is in her 20s.

She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

As the investigation continues into that shooting, police were called back to the same home later in the evening.

A heavy police presence was seen there around 11 p.m. There’s no word yet on what happened there.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800.

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch