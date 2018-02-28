FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
Filed Under:Gerrymandering, Pennsylvania Congressional Districts, Redistricting, Supreme Court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is giving the Democratic voters who successfully challenged Pennsylvania’s congressional map a few days to weigh in on whether the new districts should be put on hold.

Alito called Wednesday for a response to the request for a stay made by the state Legislature’s highest-ranking Republicans.

The voters and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf both plan to respond by the Monday deadline.

House Speaker Mike Turzai and Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati want to stop the use of a new map announced Feb. 19 by the state Supreme Court.

They argue the court overstepped its authority and gave lawmakers too little time to craft their own replacement.

Alito also sought a response before turning down a similar request by the Republican leaders on Feb. 5.

