Filed Under:Paul Manafort, Rick Gates

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.

Paul Manafort‘s formal plea of not guilty came Wednesday during a brief hearing in Washington.

It was his first court appearance since his co-defendant and longtime business associate, Rick Gates, pleaded guilty and cooperated with prosecutors.

During the hearing, Judge Amy Berman Jackson reprimanded Manafort for making a public statement about Gates’ plea. The judge said it violated her gag order. The judge also set a Sept. 17 trial date for Manafort.

Manafort had previously pleaded not guilty in the case but prosecutors for special counsel Robert Mueller brought a second indictment last week, requiring him to formally enter a second plea.

