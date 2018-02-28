Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITCAIRN (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are looking for a Pitcairn couple involved in an overdose incident earlier this week that has now prompted a second evacuation, this one of an entire neighborhood.

Police arrested and charged 30-year-old David Klein and 27-year-old Allison Ober on Monday, but both were released on non-monetary bond after being arraigned.

Investigators returned to their apartment Wednesday. In addition to the drug paraphernalia found earlier this week, authorities say they have now found suspected bomb-making materials inside.

The Allegheny County Bomb Squad remains on the scene, in addition to several other police, fire departments and first responders. Several blocks were evacuated. Some of the displaced went to the nearby fire hall.

On Monday, police were called to the building and found Ober suffering from an overdose, the couple’s 4-year-old child shut in a bathroom and a suspected drug lab.

According to the criminal complaint, officers found Ober lying on the bedroom floor with Klein standing beside her. They gave her a dose of Narcan, and then paramedics took over trying to revive her.

In addition to finding the 4-year-old boy in the bathroom, officers say they discovered multiple needles, stamp baggies and other drug paraphernalia in the apartment.

On the back porch, the criminal complaint reports that police found “materials related to the production of hazardous drug substances,” including glass containers, tubes, an unknown powder substance and bottles of unidentified chemicals.

The criminal complaint reports that when police asked Klein what the powder substance was, he told them, “he liked to mix chemicals for fun because he likes chemistry.”

Police then got Klein and his son out of the building. Ober was taken to Forbes Hospital for additional treatment. And the building was evacuated until the substances could be identified and deemed safe.

Klein and Ober are both charged with endangering the welfare of children, causing or risking a catastrophe and reckless endangerment.

Police are now searching for the couple once again.

If you’ve seen them or know where they are, you are asked to call the Allegheny County Police’s Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).