Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) — A staff member within the Plum Borough School District has been placed on paid leave.
The district announced the decision with a message from the acting superintendent posted on their website Wednesday.
According to the acting superintendent, a policy violation was reported to the administration and then reported to police.
It is currently under investigation.
The statement went on to say: “Educating our children in a safe and secure environment remains our most important priority. Therefore, this report was acted upon swiftly and thoroughly. All of our campuses continue to maintain the highest levels of safety and security.”
The superintendent didn’t say what the violation was about or if the staff member was a teacher.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.