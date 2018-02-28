FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Local TV, Plum Boro, Plum Borough, Plum Borough School District

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) — A staff member within the Plum Borough School District has been placed on paid leave.

The district announced the decision with a message from the acting superintendent posted on their website Wednesday.

According to the acting superintendent, a policy violation was reported to the administration and then reported to police.

It is currently under investigation.

The statement went on to say: “Educating our children in a safe and secure environment remains our most important priority. Therefore, this report was acted upon swiftly and thoroughly. All of our campuses continue to maintain the highest levels of safety and security.”

The superintendent didn’t say what the violation was about or if the staff member was a teacher.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch