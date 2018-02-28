Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sharing your deepest, darkest secrets can be difficult, but what if you could do it anonymously, through the mail? A popular blog lets users do just that, and the man behind it came to Pittsburgh Tuesday night.

He’s Frank Warren, and he’s the creator of PostSecret.com. The blog gives people a safe space to open up about their secrets and issues, and he’s using his platform to share his own secrets and give audience members a chance to share theirs.

“The website is the most visited advertisement-free blog in the world,” said Warren.

The website has close to 800 million visitors.

Warren said PostSecret started as a prank 14 years ago, but it has grown into a journey that’s taken him all over the world.

“I think the real reason before I even knew it at the time was because I needed to project myself. I had secrets I was keeping from myself,” said Warren.

PostSecret is an ongoing community art project where people anonymously mail their secrets on a postcard to Warren’s home.

Warren said he’s received close to one million postcards from around the globe. He said he gets several hundred postcards a week and posts around 30 to his blog every Sunday.

“I’m really pulling for confessions that unite us. That tie us together,” said Warren.

Confessions that might really hit home for many of us in a culture that is dealing with important issues like bullying, mental health awareness and sexuality.

One postcard says: “I lied and said I heard voices because I thought just being sad wasn’t enough to get help.”

He also got one saying: “Hi. I’m bisexual. Bye.”

Other postcards discuss suicide. Warren used to volunteer for a suicide prevention hotline.

“Suicide is something that a lot of people have feelings about and those feelings can be identified as shameful,” said Warren.

But he hopes to keep making a difference through his blog and shows.

“PostSecret has definitely changed my life and brought people together in multiple marriages,” said Warren. “Nobody’s alone with their secret. No matter how much you feel like you are.”

You can learn more about Warren and PostSecret here: https://postsecret.com/