Rania Harris stopped by PTL to continue her month-long theme of breakfast and brunch recipes!
Chicken and Waffles Casserole
- 10 toaster waffles
- 6 eggs
- ¾ cup milk
- ¼ cup pure maple syrup, plus more for drizzling
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 cups chopped breaded chicken (baked according to package directions)
- (I use Bell and Evans Organic)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Divide waffles between two large baking sheets and bake until crispy, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool slightly before cutting into big chunks.
In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, maple syrup, and butter. Season with salt and pepper.
In a large casserole dish, combine waffles and breaded chicken, then pour the egg mixture on top. Grind pepper on top. Bake until the waffles are crispy, about 45 minutes.
Serve warm with more maple syrup.
Serves 6 to 8
Winter Salad with Apples, Pecans, Blue Cheese and Dried Cherries
- 12 ounces Spring Mix greens or baby spinach
- 2 Granny Smith apples, cored and sliced thinly
- ½ cup pecan halves, toasted
- ¼ cup dried cherries
- 6 ounces blue cheese, cut into small cubes
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon pure maple syrup
- 4 teaspoons apple cider vinegar (to taste)
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Directions:
Arrange apples, pecans, cherries and blue cheese over greens in salad bowl or platter.
In a small Mason jar, combine dressing ingredients and shake to mix and emulsify. Just before serving pour dressing over salad and lightly toss.
Serves: 6 to 8